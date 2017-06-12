Former Cal Poly Employee Sues University for Wrongful Termination, Pregnancy Discrimination
A former human resources employee at Cal Poly is suing the university for wrongful termination and discrimination based on sex, pregnancy and medical condition. On September 30, 2016, Sarah Lalou Lessing was terminated five days after going on disability leave for her pregnancy.
