Exclusive: Throat slashing victim tells his story
A 40-year-old San Luis Obispo woman allegedly lured a former boyfriend to a secluded location, began rubbing his shoulders, tilted his head back and cut his throat from one side to the other with a box cutter, the victim said in an exclusive interview with CalCoastNews. Robert Johnson, 55, and Erika Christine Deherrera's twelve years relationship was fraught with gambling, affairs and substance abuse issues, Johnson said.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May '17
|TBS
|1
