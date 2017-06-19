Exclusive: Throat slashing victim tel...

Exclusive: Throat slashing victim tells his story

A 40-year-old San Luis Obispo woman allegedly lured a former boyfriend to a secluded location, began rubbing his shoulders, tilted his head back and cut his throat from one side to the other with a box cutter, the victim said in an exclusive interview with CalCoastNews. Robert Johnson, 55, and Erika Christine Deherrera's twelve years relationship was fraught with gambling, affairs and substance abuse issues, Johnson said.

