Driver flees CHP in downtown SLO, crashes and gets away
A driver managed to evade a CHP officer who was pursuing him in downtown San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, but then crashed his car after the patrolman gave up the chase. Nonetheless, the driver fled by foot and, along with at least one passenger, successfully evaded capture.
