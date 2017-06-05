CPUC Approves Area Code Overlay for 805 Region Including Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County and the rest of the 805 area code region will get an additional area code starting next year, the California Public Utilities Commission decided late last month. The 805-prefaced phone numbers serve most of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as parts of Monterey and Kern counties.
