Coding Autism wins MIT entrepreneurial competition

Coding Autism co-founder and CEO Oliver Thornton and adviser Mike Panesis, executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at California Lutheran University, celebrate after Coding Autism won the Startup Showcase on June 19. Some familiar faces showed up for the Startup Showcase hosted by the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Central Coast looking for investors, partners and prizes. Out of dozens of applicants throughout the region, six startups squared off in front of five judges on June 19 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, with a mix of software, hardware and online platforms.

