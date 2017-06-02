CIF state track: Bay Area's best take...

CIF state track: Bay Area's best take center stage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

St. Joseph Notre Dame's Cooper Teare, right, and Redwood's Liam Anderson, left, compete in the boys 3200 meter run at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions track and field meet held at Edwards Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Months and months of preparation that included breathtaking performances along the way comes down to this weekend for state's top track and field athletes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Thu Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 26 Fearnot 96
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC