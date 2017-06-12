Central Coast Scenery on View in Art Exhibit

Marilyn Benson's painting: Historic Mail Pouch Barn by Bishop's Peak, San Luis Obispo, A new exhibit of paintings, titled Bikes, Boats, and Barns, by local artist Marilyn Benson, will be on display July 6-Sept 7 at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Caf, 2870 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Benson said the show encompasses all the subjects she loves to paint.

