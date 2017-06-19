Carbajal Awards Congressional Medal t...

Carbajal Awards Congressional Medal to Central Coast Students

9 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has honored Kai Fisher of Santa Barbara and Megan Pollon of San Luis Obispo for earning the Congressional Award Gold Medal. The students received the award for their 400 hours of community service on the Central Coast, and for setting challenging goals for their own development and personal growth.

