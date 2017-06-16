Camille Chabot of #CamilleStrong campaign to graduate from Cal Poly after cancer battle

Camille Chabot will graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on June 18. The Dublin native was diagnosed with late-stage Hodgkin's disease at 19 but, with the support of family, friends and professors, completed her studies in just four years. Camille Chabot, the young woman whose battle with late-stage Hodgkin's disease sparked the viral #CamilleStrong campaign three years ago, will graduate from college on Sunday.

