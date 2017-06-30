California's Drought Is Over. But Thi...

California's Drought Is Over. But This Wildfire Season Will Still Be Severe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Time

And while a wet winter that dampened the state's six-year drought may inspire hope that this fire season could be less severe, experts say that's not the case. With new water comes new growth, creating weeds and dense grasses that can get up to five feet tall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Judge for SLO Jun 29 Congrats 1
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Jun 28 Innocent Project 8
Oyster Festival Jun 25 howefortunate 1
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May '17 AJS 5
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC