California ordering inspections at aging dams after crisis
This June 14, 2017, photo provided by the City of San Luis Obispo shows the Whale Rock reservoir spillway in San Luis Obispo, Calif. California is asking owners of about 70 aging dams, some dating back to the Gold Rush, to thoroughly inspect their spillways and underlying rock, as part of stepped-up inspections in the wake of the surprise spillway failures at the nation's highest dam, the Oroville Dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|38
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC