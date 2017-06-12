California ordering inspections at aging dams after crisis
California is ordering immediate spillway inspections at about 70 aging dams that it believes might not be sound enough to protect downstream communities in a flood, a state dam regulator said Wednesday. The engineering and on-site reviews are part of stepped-up inspections following February's surprise failures of both spillways at California's 770-foot-high Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest.
