California Lawmakers Seek to Subvert Government Transparency

California voters in November overwhelmingly passed Proposition 54 , a constitutional amendment to promote transparency by requiring all bills in their "final form" to be published online for 72 hours before legislators vote on them. It's designed to stop last-minute gut-and-amend bills where the leadership pushes through substantive measures that haven't been vetted-or even read by most members who vote on them.

