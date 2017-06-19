California governor stops parole for ...

California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Penticton Herald

In this Oct. 4, 2012, file photo, Bruce Davis, a Charles Manson follower and convicted killer, waits moments before the start of his parole hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oyster Festival 2 hr howefortunate 1
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
RV water May '17 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May '17 DaveinMass 38
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC