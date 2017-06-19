California bicyclist killed during cross-country race
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Eric Fishbein, of San Luis Obispo, California, was killed Saturday night. The patrol says in a crash report that a car hit the bicyclist from behind on Kansas 96 in the community of Marienthal, about eight miles east of Leoti.
