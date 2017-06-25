Big Sur's 'Arleen's Slide' honors woman who...
It was a just a hairline crack in the asphalt, but it caught flagger Arleen Guzzie's notice as she parked her white Chevy truck this spring to control busy Highway 1 traffic along her beloved Big Sur coast. Each day, the crack widened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oyster Festival
|Sun
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May '17
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC