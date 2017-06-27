Big Bang Theory star's home destroyed...

Big Bang Theory star's home destroyed by California wildfire

Fire officials have only confirmed that the wildfire has destroyed one building and gave no details, but the full damage done by wildfires often cannot be assessed until they have been mostly contained. About 250 residents were ordered from their homes in the area of Santa Margarita after the blaze broke out on Monday, but on Tuesday night they were told they could return home.

