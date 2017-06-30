'Big Bang' Star Johnny Galecki Hugs, Thanks Firefighters
' Big Bang Theory ' star Johnny Galecki had nothing but gratitude for the men and women who risked their lives trying in vain to save his ranch. Galecki returned to the site where his ranch once stood in San Luis Obispo to retrieve a memento or 2 that might have been spared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Judge for SLO
|Jun 29
|Congrats
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Jun 28
|Innocent Project
|8
|Oyster Festival
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May '17
|AJS
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC