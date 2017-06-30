'Big Bang' Star Johnny Galecki Hugs, ...

'Big Bang' Star Johnny Galecki Hugs, Thanks Firefighters

' Big Bang Theory ' star Johnny Galecki had nothing but gratitude for the men and women who risked their lives trying in vain to save his ranch. Galecki returned to the site where his ranch once stood in San Luis Obispo to retrieve a memento or 2 that might have been spared.

San Luis Obispo, CA

