Before and after: Twitchell Reservoir...

Before and after: Twitchell Reservoir March 2016 vs. March 2017

California's reservoirs are brimming after a winter of relentless storms and a late-spring heatwave that thawed the a big chunk of the snowpack. The Golden State's system of 154 major reservoirs is holding 34,464,000 acre-feet according to the most recent June 12 state report with data pulled from an array of entities that own and manage these bodies of water, including the Department of Water Resources, the Bureau of Reclamation , the Army Corps of Engineers and several city water departments.

