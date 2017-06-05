Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
Be one of the first to get this state-of-the-art vibrating backpack on Kickstarter - www.getbaserock.com SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Baserock, Inc. today announced, the Baserock, a versatile hydration backpack that allows users to physically feel music by vibrating bass frequencies throughout the body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC