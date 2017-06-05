Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Freq...

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack

Be one of the first to get this state-of-the-art vibrating backpack on Kickstarter - www.getbaserock.com SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Baserock, Inc. today announced, the Baserock, a versatile hydration backpack that allows users to physically feel music by vibrating bass frequencies throughout the body.

