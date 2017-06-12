Autobiographical glimpses

Now we know that "patio home" is a euphemism for a cheap condominium; "Cute Spanish charmer" is a generic description for file-box-sized houses with red tile roofs. "Needs TLC" means the house has numerous building-code violations that need to be corrected by a pricey contractor, while "Space for RV parking" denotes a house located in a rundown area where the neighbors repair motorcycles in their front yards and play heavy-metal music until sunrise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.