Arroyo Grande man drowns off Avila Beach

1 hr ago Read more: Cal Coast News

Rescue personnel were unable to find the body of a 35-year-old man Arroyo Grande man who drowned while fishing three miles off the coast of Port San Luis on Friday afternoon. Shortly before noon, Nicholas Deloss Marold was fishing with a friend when he went into the ocean and then did not resurface.

