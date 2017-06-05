Another felony charge against John Wallace
Criminal charges are stacking up against John Wallace, the latest for an alleged conflict of interest while he was the general manager of the Avila Beach Community Services District. Wallace, 73, was already facing two felony and two misdemeanor conflicts of interest charges related to his administration of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC