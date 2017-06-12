353 trees in SLO on the chopping block

353 trees in SLO on the chopping block

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Cal Coast News

Although discussion about the egregious removal of mature trees to make way for development in San Luis Obispo has recently been centered on 55 trees at 71 Palomar Avenue, it is important for the public to understand that the city has approved 75 tree removals from the Imel Ranch project and 223 tree removals from the San Luis Ranch project. This totals 353 native and non-native trees for only three projects, two of which involve riparian corridors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 38
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC