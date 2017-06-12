353 trees in SLO on the chopping block
Although discussion about the egregious removal of mature trees to make way for development in San Luis Obispo has recently been centered on 55 trees at 71 Palomar Avenue, it is important for the public to understand that the city has approved 75 tree removals from the Imel Ranch project and 223 tree removals from the San Luis Ranch project. This totals 353 native and non-native trees for only three projects, two of which involve riparian corridors.
Read more at Cal Coast News.
