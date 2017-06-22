22 years later, Arroyo Grande Teen's Family Still Has Received No Money From Satanic Killers

The San Luis Obispo County District's Attorney's Office is seeking restitution from Joseph Fiorella, Jacob Delashmutt and Royce Casey - pictured in court in 1996 - for the brutal slaying of Arroyo Grande teen Elyse Pahler in a Nipomo eucalyptus grove. Nearly 22 years after three teens killed 15-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Elyse Pahler in a gruesome Satanic ritual, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is attempting to recover money for the victim's family, which continues to suffer from the crime.

