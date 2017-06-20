2017 Miss California Rodeo Salinas co...

2017 Miss California Rodeo Salinas contestants

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/30/2017-miss-california-rodeo-salinas-contestants/444571001/ This year's contest begins July 19 and Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2016 Megan Ford will pass on the title to the winner during the opening performance of the California Rodeo Salinas on July 20. Miss Salinas Valley Fair Lena Coulson, daughter of James and Cecilia Coulson of Salinas. She will be attending Cuesta College in the fall and hopes to transfer to California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo to study wine and viniculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Judge for SLO Thu Congrats 1
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Jun 28 Innocent Project 8
Oyster Festival Jun 25 howefortunate 1
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May '17 AJS 5
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC