Work halted on Highway 1 as two hillsides continue to crumble
Highway 1 at Mud Creek in Big Sur remains closed as "significant" amounts of dirt and rock continue to slide down the slope from above. This video taken from a Monterey County Sheriff's Office airplane shows the massive slide, which "went from bad to worse" over the May 20, 2017, weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Sun
|pete
|93
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 20
|Kenny
|2
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
