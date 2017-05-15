Wilson Combat's BJ Norris Is The 2017 Steel Master
The match took place May 4th-6th, at the Hogue Action Pistol Range in San Luis Obispo, CA. BJ placed 1st in the Open, Limited, Single Stack, and Production divisions.
