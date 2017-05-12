Walnut Creek chooses new city manager, will vote soon on contract
The city is set to hire a veteran San Luis Obispo County administrator to become its next city manager, and his contract could be approved as soon as Tuesday night. Dan Buckshi, currently San Luis Obispo's county administrative officer, was one of two finalists for the position to fill the vacancy created with the departure late last year of Ken Nordhoff, who had been Walnut Creek's city manager for six years.
