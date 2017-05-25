Truck driver guilty of manslaughter f...

Truck driver guilty of manslaughter for crash that killed 4

A truck driver who killed four people in a fiery Christmas Eve crash in Central California has been convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter. The Tribune of San Luis Obispo says Philip Trujillo was found guilty Thursday for the 2014 collision on U.S. 101 near Paso Robles.

