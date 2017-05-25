Thieves snatch purse in SLO Target, then use credit card
A pair of thieves snatched a woman's purse at the San Luis Obispo Target, then used her credit card at another store, according to SLOPD. SLOPD is requesting help with identifying the suspects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RV water
|Wed
|Ray Ray
|1
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 23
|Big Bob
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 21
|pete
|93
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC