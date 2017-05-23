Tehachapi Lions Club honors three with scholarships
Romero plans on pursuing a career in electrical engineering with a focus on aerospace at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Hackleman will be entering the nursing program at Bakersfield College and then completing the program at California State University Bakersfield with an eye on a post-graduate degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RV water
|18 hr
|Ray Ray
|1
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|Tue
|Big Bob
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 21
|pete
|93
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC