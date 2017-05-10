Strokes and Plugs

Strokes and Plugs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Times SLO

The U.S naturalization test can be daunting with uncertain waiting periods and a $725 filing fee. Although a second chance is permitted on the test for free, the goal of Aracelli Astorga is for local immigrants to pass the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 6 Fearnot 91
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
Avila Beach Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras May 3 Yaxpayer rip off 1
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC