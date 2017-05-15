Stew Jenkins takes aim at Guadalupe's...

Stew Jenkins takes aim at Guadalupe's rental inspections

The leader of the movement to repeal and replace San Luis Obispo's rental inspection program is threatening to overturn a similar ordinance in Guadalupe. San Luis Obispo attorney Stew Jenkins describes Guadalupe's ordinance as "more extreme" than the one recently repealed by the SLO City Council.

