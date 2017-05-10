SLO City sued over controversial housing development

A group of concerned citizens is suing the city of San Luis Obispo, arguing that a proposed 33 unit apartment complex at 71 Palomar Avenue that includes the removal of 55 old growth trees is in violation of environmental laws. The lawsuit, brought on May 3 by Friends of 71 Palomar, accuses the San Luis Obispo City Council of relying on a mitigated negative declaration when it should have required an environmental impact report.

