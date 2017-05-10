SLO City sued over controversial hous...

SLO City sued over controversial housing development

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Cal Coast News

A group of concerned citizens is suing the city of San Luis Obispo, arguing that a proposed 33 unit apartment complex at 71 Palomar Avenue that includes the removal of 55 old growth trees is in violation of environmental laws. The lawsuit, brought on May 3 by Friends of 71 Palomar, accuses the San Luis Obispo City Council of relying on a mitigated negative declaration when it should have required an environmental impact report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 6 Fearnot 91
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
Avila Beach Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras May 3 Yaxpayer rip off 1
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC