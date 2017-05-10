SLO City sued over controversial housing development
A group of concerned citizens is suing the city of San Luis Obispo, arguing that a proposed 33 unit apartment complex at 71 Palomar Avenue that includes the removal of 55 old growth trees is in violation of environmental laws. The lawsuit, brought on May 3 by Friends of 71 Palomar, accuses the San Luis Obispo City Council of relying on a mitigated negative declaration when it should have required an environmental impact report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 6
|Fearnot
|91
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC