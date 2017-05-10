Shame on SLO City officials' plans to...

Shame on SLO City officials' plans to stifle the public

At the beginning of each San Luis Obispo City Council meeting, after council members pledge fealty to the republic whose local operatives they are, come "presentations" and "proclamations," typically tedious and tendentious celebrations of the unimportant. Five minutes for this one, ten minutes for that, on and on, sometimes becoming an hour of smiley bonhomie, while those who came to speak to their representatives about serious concerns wait and wait and wait for the council to get to work.

