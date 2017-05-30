Scuffle erupts at rally against BDS p...

Scuffle erupts at rally against BDS promoter Linda Sarsour

Friday May 26 Read more: The Times of Israel

Linda Sarsour speaking onstage during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C, Jan. 21, 2017. A scuffle broke out between supporters and critics of the City University of New York's plan to host Linda Sarsour, an activist opposed to President Donald Trump and a supporter of attempts to boycott Israel.

