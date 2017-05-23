Santa Barbara Foundation Taps Floro Scholarship Recipients
Thirty five students from five Santa Maria high schools and three universities were selected for the Santa Barbara Foundation's 2017 Floro Awards, honoring academic excellence and dedication to community service. "As the former Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent, I could not be more proud to address you, many of whom I know, and your families," said Phil Alvarado, trustee of the Santa Barbara Foundation.
