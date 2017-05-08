Sanitation district violates Brown Act amid Brown Act violation investigation
The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District may have violated the Brown Act while conducting an investigation into an alleged Brown Act violation. On April 19, during a closed session meeting, sanitation district board member and Arroyo Grande Mayor Jim Hill was ordered to leave the room so that legal counsel Gilbert Trujillo, Administrator Gerhardt Hubner and board members John Shoals and Linda Austin could discuss an investigation into allegations of Brown Act violations lodged against Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Terry805
|95
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 6
|Fearnot
|91
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC