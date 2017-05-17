Publishing Local News and Entertainment for over 29 years in San Luis Obispo County, CA
It's 7:30 on a misty April evening in San Luis Obispo, where Madonna Road dead-ends into the Irish Hills Natural Reserve. The sun is beginning to disappear behind the mountainside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|3 hr
|ACopple
|21
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 13
|Tom
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 6
|Fearnot
|91
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC