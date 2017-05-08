Prowling SLO porno watcher pops up again
For the fourth time this year, San Luis Obispo police received a report of a man shining a flashlight into a woman's bedroom at night or early in the morning. In the latest incident, as was the case at least once previously, the prowler was watching pornography while standing outside the bedroom and shining the light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Terry805
|95
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 6
|Fearnot
|91
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC