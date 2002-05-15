Precision Irrigation Firm Hortau Cele...

Precision Irrigation Firm Hortau Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary

PRECISION IRRIGATION FIRM HORTAU CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY May 16, 2017 Source: Hortau news release Today, Hortau celebrates its 15-year anniversary as one of the pioneers in the AgTech space. A provider of precision irrigation management systems and services for agriculture, Hortau was founded on May 15, 2002, in Quebec, Canada, by two agriculturally minded entrepreneurs, Dr. Jean Caron, an agronomist with a Ph.D in Soil Physics, and Jocelyn Boudreau, an agricultural engineer with a M.Sc.

