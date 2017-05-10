Polymers and Coatings Short Course Offered This July

The Western Coatings Technology Center at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California, will offer the annual summer Polymers and Coatings Short Course during the week of July 24-28, 2017. The one-week course will cover many aspects of coatings and polymer technologies including resin chemistry, pigments and fillers, additives, coating application aspects, and rheology with emphasis on liquid coatings.

