Our view: Cal Poly's prominence grows but there is a cost

The Frost family's $110 million gift to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the ultimate validation of former President Warren Baker's vision of Cal Poly as a leading research institution within the California State University system. It also validates current President Jeffrey Armstrong's decision to double-down on entrepreneurship, forging close connections with the SLO business community to merge the startup culture with the amenities that SLO offers.

