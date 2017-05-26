Our view: Cal Poly's prominence grows but there is a cost
The Frost family's $110 million gift to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the ultimate validation of former President Warren Baker's vision of Cal Poly as a leading research institution within the California State University system. It also validates current President Jeffrey Armstrong's decision to double-down on entrepreneurship, forging close connections with the SLO business community to merge the startup culture with the amenities that SLO offers.
