Original Women's Narratives at Cal Poly tells stories of womanhood in college
Cal Poly's Chumash Auditorium is packed to the brim with one of the most diverse crowds you'll see at an event in San Luis Obispo - people of all ages, colors, and walks of life take their seats for the sold-out April 28 showing of OWN - Original Women's Narratives. OWN is the Cal Poly Gender Equity Center's take on the Vagina Monologues, aiming to create a more inclusive production to showcase the stories and experiences of students who identify as women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|12 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|23 hr
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Mon
|Johny
|2
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC