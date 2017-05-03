Original Women's Narratives at Cal Po...

Original Women's Narratives at Cal Poly tells stories of womanhood in college

Cal Poly's Chumash Auditorium is packed to the brim with one of the most diverse crowds you'll see at an event in San Luis Obispo - people of all ages, colors, and walks of life take their seats for the sold-out April 28 showing of OWN - Original Women's Narratives. OWN is the Cal Poly Gender Equity Center's take on the Vagina Monologues, aiming to create a more inclusive production to showcase the stories and experiences of students who identify as women.

