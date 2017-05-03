New Piedmont High principal has extensive STEM experience
New Piedmont High School Principal Adam Littlefield, who has extensive experience with award-winning STEM programs, was welcomed by the school board at its April 26 meeting. Littlefield will take up his post on July 1, replacing Brent Daniels, who resigned in January to work for the Berkeley Unified School District as director of human resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|41 min
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|11 hr
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Mon
|Johny
|2
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC