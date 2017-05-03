New Piedmont High principal has exten...

New Piedmont High principal has extensive STEM experience

8 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

New Piedmont High School Principal Adam Littlefield, who has extensive experience with award-winning STEM programs, was welcomed by the school board at its April 26 meeting. Littlefield will take up his post on July 1, replacing Brent Daniels, who resigned in January to work for the Berkeley Unified School District as director of human resources.

San Luis Obispo, CA

