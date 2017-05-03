Moxi Ceo Steve Hinkley Stepping Down, Relocating to Be Near Family
Steve Hinkley, president and CEO of MOXI , The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has announced his decision to relocate to Nashville to be closer to extended family. Alixe Mattingly, longtime MOXI Board member and capital campaign co-chair, will serve as interim CEO while the board leads a national search to replace Hinkley.
