Moxi Ceo Steve Hinkley Stepping Down,...

Moxi Ceo Steve Hinkley Stepping Down, Relocating to Be Near Family

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Steve Hinkley, president and CEO of MOXI , The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has announced his decision to relocate to Nashville to be closer to extended family. Alixe Mattingly, longtime MOXI Board member and capital campaign co-chair, will serve as interim CEO while the board leads a national search to replace Hinkley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Avila Beach Music Thread 18 hr Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras Wed Yaxpayer rip off 1
San Luis Police Abuses Mon Johny 2
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Apr 18 Fearnot 89
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC