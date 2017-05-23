MindBody to raise $120 million with stock offering
San Luis Obispo-based MindBody announced a follow-on stock offering May 22 that would raise around $120 million for the company. The wellness-oriented software company plans to offer 4.4 million shares of Class A common stock, with options for underwriters to purchase an additional 660,000 shares.
Read more at Pacific Business Times.
