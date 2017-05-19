MINDBODY Inc (MB) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RV water
|1 hr
|Ray Ray
|1
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|Tue
|Big Bob
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Sun
|pete
|93
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC