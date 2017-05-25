McNamara Realty to pay $30,000 to settle asbestos case

San Luis Obispo real estate and property management company McNamara Realty has agreed to pay $30,000 in order to settle a civil case over illegal removal and disposal of asbestos-containing material. Following an investigation conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and district attorney's office, prosecutors filed a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit alleging McNamara Realty mishandled asbestos, which is considered a hazardous waste.

