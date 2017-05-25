McNamara Realty to pay $30,000 to set...

McNamara Realty to pay $30,000 to settle asbestos case

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Cal Coast News

San Luis Obispo real estate and property management company McNamara Realty has agreed to pay $30,000 in order to settle a civil case over illegal removal and disposal of asbestos-containing material. Following an investigation conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and district attorney's office, prosecutors filed a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit alleging McNamara Realty mishandled asbestos, which is considered a hazardous waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RV water Wed Ray Ray 1
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 23 Big Bob 3
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 21 pete 93
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC